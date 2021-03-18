World Southeast Asia needs cooperation for post-COVID-19 recovery: ADB President Southeast Asia’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic can best be achieved by all sides involved working together and closely collaborating to address challenges before them, said Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

World Indonesia reports first annual import growth in 20 months Indonesia has recorded its first annual import growth since July 2019, indicating a sign of recovery in factory activity and manufacturing investment, following last year’s economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysia aims to achieve high-income status between 2024-2028 Malaysia will become a high-income economy between 2024 and 2028, a reflection of the country’s economic transformation development trajectory over the past decades, according to the World Bank’s flagship report “Aiming High – Navigating the Next Stage of Malaysia’s Development”.

World Indonesia to open three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced the reopening of three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali resort island for tourism amid a significant decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and mass vaccination campaign in the country.