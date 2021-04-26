Armies’ successful ties help reinforce Vietnam-China relations: President
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the visiting Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe, in Hanoi on April 26.
Welcoming Wei and the high-ranking military delegation from China, President Phuc expressed his belief that the official visit will positively contribute to the two countries’ relations.
He highly valued the outcomes of the talks between the Vietnamese and Chinese ministers of national defence, noting that the successful cooperation between the two armies will further promote the sound traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, including between their defence ministries, for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each nation, along with the region and the world as a whole.
Minister Wei said his delegation’s trip to Vietnam reflects the importance that the Chinese Party and State attach to the relations with Vietnam, and it also aims to strengthen the two armies’ multifaceted ties in an increasingly substantive manner.
Talking about the outcomes of his talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, he said the two sides agreed on many cooperation aspects so as to help foster the friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the countries.
The official emphasised that China and Vietnam share many similarities, and many achievements have been recorded in bilateral relations, including the ties between the defence ministries.
China and Vietnam boast special and time-tested relations which need to be further treasured and brought into play in the time ahead, he said, voicing his belief that Vietnam will definitely harvest even greater successes in socio-economic development.
President Phuc congratulated China on its socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.
He said that the two countries’ Party and State leaders have maintained exchanges and achieved important perceptions.
Vietnam attaches importance to developing its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China in a healthy, stable, sustainable and long-term manner and for win-win cooperation, he stated, adding that Vietnam backs China’s development and more active and substantial contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
The Vietnamese State leader acknowledged and appreciated the development of relations between the two countries’ ministries, sectors and localities, thus bringing about benefits to each side, especially provinces along the shared border.
He welcomes the comprehensive development of the bilateral defence cooperation, which has contributed to the Vietnam-China relations, citing as an example the successful organisation of defence dialogue activities most recently.
President Phuc stressed that amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, both nations have well controlled the pandemic and facilitated two-way trade, helping it reach a record high of 133 billion USD in 2020 – a year-on-year increase of 14 percent.
He suggested the two sides carry out more measures to boost trade growth in the time to come.
He also expressed his hope that the two armies will continue building strategic trust, working together to make defence cooperation maintain a pillar in the bilateral relations, and implementing signed cooperation documents and existing mechanisms fully and effectively.
It is necessary to intensify collaboration between the armies’ political agencies and step up communication work on bilateral friendships and traditions so as to prevent hostile forces from undermining the ties.
The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the two Defence Ministries’ determination to create a peaceful atmosphere between the two countries in general and at the East Sea in particular. He affirmed that the substantial cooperation and the maintenance of a peaceful environment on the sea are favourable conditions for authorised agencies to conduct dialogues and handle existing issues, especially those related to the sea.
He also took the occasion to convey his thanks to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping for extending congratulations on his election as the State President of Vietnam./.