Politics PM’s attendance in leaders’ meeting shows Vietnam’s responsible contribution to ASEAN Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 23 and 24, his first overseas trip as the Government leader of Vietnam, has reflected the country’s great endeavour to contribute to the bloc’s common efforts in resolving many emerging issues.

Politics Infographic PAPI of five centrally-run cities over five years PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the UNDP in Vietnam since 2009. PAPI measures and benchmarks citizens’ experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance. Can Tho leads other centrally-run cities in PAPI in 2020.

