Army Games 2022: Vietnam’s first tank crew begin competition
Vietnam’s first tank crew compete at the Army Games 2022 in Russia on August 13. (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team competed in the qualifying round in Group 1 of the “Tank biathlon” event in the framework of the Army Games 2022 in Russia on August 13.
This year’s “Tank biathlon” event attracts the participation of 61 crews of 21 teams, divided into two groups. The first group consists of teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia, while the second group draws Abkhazia, Armenia, Zimbabwe, Iran, Laos, Mali, Myanmar, Syria, Sudan, Tajikistan, and South Ossetia.
Teams in Group 1 will compete in the qualifying round to select the top eight to enter the semi-final round and then the best four for the final round. Meanwhile, those in Group 2 should only join a round-robin format for the next.
The Vietnamese tank crew completed their task, destroying four targets out of five and finishing the race after 34 minutes 53 seconds. Meanwhile, crews from the Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan destroyed all five targets and finished the race after 25 minutes 57 seconds, and 25 minutes and 18 seconds, respectively. The Venezuela rivals destroyed only one target and finished their competition after 47 minutes 5 seconds.
Crews No. 2 and 3 of the Vietnamese tank team will compete on August 16 and 20./.