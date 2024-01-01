Travel Vietnam Airlines carries year's first visitors The first domestic and international visitors to Vietnam in 2014 received a special welcome ceremony with bouquets and special gifts held by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with localities nationwide on January 1.

Travel First New Year visitors to Thua Thien – Hue receive effusive welcome The central province of Thua Thien – Hue accorded its first 200 visitors on New Year day to a special welcoming ceremony at Phu Bai International Airport on January 1.

Videos Hanoi targets 26.5 million tourists in 2024 Hanoi recorded an estimated 24 million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a remarkable annual increase of 27%, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Travel Pathway to sustainable development for Cat Ba Archipelago With the Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago recently becoming Vietnam’s first inter-provincial UNESCO-listed world heritage site, the job to ensure a harmony between the conservation of the archipelago and the exploitation of related economic benefits has become a major concern for both local authorities and residents.