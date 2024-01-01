Around 402,000 tourists visit Hanoi on New Year holiday
The number of visitors to Hanoi on the New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024 is 402,000, up 65% year-on-year.
Pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake attract a large number of tourists (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of visitors to Hanoi on the New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024 is 402,000, up 65% year-on-year.
According to the municipal Tourism Department, in the period, the capital city served 72,000 foreign tourists, a 2.1-fold increase, and 330,000 domestic holidaymakers, up 59% year-on-year.
Total revenue from tourists is estimated at nearly 1.5 trillion VND (61.8 million USD), a year-on-year surge of 73%, and the hotel average occupancy rate is about 60%, up 7.8% year-on-year.
Destinations that attracted large numbers of tourists include Hoan Kiem lake and its surrounding areas and the Hanoi Old Quarter, the Temple of Literature, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the Ba Vi National Park./.