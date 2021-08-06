Art programmes planned to encourage people’s spirit amid pandemic
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a plan to hold art programmes which aims to encourage the people to surmount the COVID-19 pandemic.
An art performance (Photo: VNA)
The shows will be broadcast on both television channels and digital platforms.
The plan is hoped to liven up people’s spirit amid complex developments of COVID-19, develop traditional cultural values of Vietnam and call for artists’ creativity, devotion and passion in making new works encouraging the fight against the pandemic, thus sending messages of patriotism.
The organisation of the programmes must strictly comply with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.
As social distancing measures have been in place in many localities nationwide, the ministry previously held a number of programmes to motivate citizens as well as frontline workers./.