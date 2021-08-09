Den Vau in his hit music video Tron Tim (Hide and Seek). (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Hanoi-based singer Ha Le, winner of the Impressive Artist Awards at the Vietnam Television’s VTV Awards 2020, has been nominated for the same title this year.



The 37-year-old rapper, who shot to fame thanks to his project “Trinh Contemporary”, is one of 11 nominees for the awards, which is scheduled to be held in the capital on September 5.



Also nominated is Den Vau, one of the most successful rappers in Vietnam.

Last December, his song Di Ve Nha (Home Going) with simple yet emotional lyrics was a huge hit, popular with people who lived far away from home and yearned to return.



In May, his music video Tron Tim (Hide and Seek) was ranked No 1 trending on Youtube in Việt Nam 26 hours after its release.



It earned more than 28 million views when it was released on the singer’s birthday on May 13. The song has meaningful lyrics about love and life, combined with nostalgic melody.



The list also includes People’s Artist Tu Long, Meritorious Artist Xuan Bac, both are well-known among TV’s audience for their roles in the high-rating comedy programme The Kitchen Gods – Seeing Each Other at the End of the Year broadcast on VTV channel on every Lunar New Year’s Eve over the past 15 years. They also star in many TV comedy series.



During the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam recently, the two artists worked together to call on the support of kind-hearted people to donate essentials goods for the virus-hit hotspots in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces.



Female choreographer Tran Ly Ly, one of Forbes’ top 50 most influential women in Vietnam in 2019, and her peer, dancer Quang Dang, who choreographed the global viral dance accompanying Vietnamese song Ghen Co Vy about the necessity of hand-washing during the COVID-19 outbreak, have also been nominated for the Impressive Artist Awards.



Miss Universe Vietnam 2018 H’Hen Nie, actor and MC Quyen Linh, and saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan, are also in the list.



Although not a frontline worker, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in HCM City, H’Hen Nie volunteered to support the government and people to fight the pandemic. In a protective suit, the former Miss Universe guided people at vaccination spots. She also helped to transport essential goods and food to quarantined areas.



Dubbed as ‘Artist of the Poor’, Quyen Linh is busier since the pandemic emerged in the country’s biggest city. Everyday he drives his car to meet poor people and labourers to distribute thousands of food portions.



Jazz saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan also has contributed actively to charity programmes. In July, he has joined an art performance at the HCM City’s Field Hospital No 3 to cheer up the determined spirit of health workers and COVID-19 patients at the hospital.



Other nominations include songwriter and singer Ngo Hong Quang, and singer Erik.



Alongside the Impressive Artist Award, organisers will also grant awards for other categories, including Impressive TV Actor, Impressive TV Actress, Impressive TV Speaker, Impressive News, Impressive TV Series, Impressive Documentary, Impressive Children TV Programme, Impressive Culture & Sport Programme, Impressive Entertainment Programme, Programme of the Year, and Person of the Year.



On August 14, the organiser will announce Top 5 of each category. The public can then vote for their favourites from August 14 until September 5. The final result will be based on both the audience and judge vote.



The awarding ceremony will be live broadcast on VTV1 at 8.10pm on September 5./.