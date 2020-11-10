ASEAN 2020: 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting
As part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting was held in a virtual format under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh delivers an opening speech at the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
The 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting forms part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings which will be held online from November 12-15 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting is held in a virtual format in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
The 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting is held in a virtual format in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)