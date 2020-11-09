ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting held online

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting was held online on November 9. According to agenda, several meetings were scheduled to take place on the same day such as the 5th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies, a preparatory meeting of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee, and a preparatory meeting of ASEAN senior economic officials.