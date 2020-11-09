ASEAN 2020: Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Heath Emergencies opens
The fifth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Heath Emergencies was held in a virtual format in Hanoi on November 9.
A view of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam, chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
