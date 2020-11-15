ASEAN Indonesia urges EAS to continue building “strategic trust” Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent a clear message that as a leader-level dialogue forum, the East Asia Summit (EAS) must continue to build “strategic trust” and strengthen cooperation in the region, especially to deal with COVID-19, the country’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.

World ASEAN 2020: RoK President proposes solidarity, cooperation against COVID-19 President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in attended a virtual East Asia Summit on November 14 evening, during which he proposed participating countries boost solidarity and cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and building peace on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.

World Russia supports Hanoi Declaration on 15th anniversary of EAS Russian President Vladimir Putin has highly evaluated the role of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in regional and international security issues and agreed with the key idea in the Hanoi Declaration on the 15th anniversary of the EAS.

ASEAN ASEAN Smart Logistics Network launched Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, via videoconference, witnessed on November 14 the launch of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) with the Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre (SuperPort) its first project.