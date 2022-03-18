ASEAN ASEAN, UK discuss challenges on education post COVID-19 Education ministers of ASEAN member countries met UK government officials and education specialists to discuss education challenges following COVID-19 on March 16.

ASEAN ASEAN to upgrade trade pacts for regional economic recovery The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) group is keen to upgrade existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and accelerate the enforcement of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact among all members, aiming to revive the regional economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World ASEAN military intelligence chiefs vow enhancing bloc’s centrality Military intelligence chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 15 vowed to continue enhancing the bloc's centrality, solidarity and unity, according to a joint statement.

ASEAN Vietnam calls for unified approach of ASEAN in upgrading ATIGA Vietnam has proposed that ASEAN countries agree on a pragmatic approach in negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in order to generate real added value to ASEAN businesses, during the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat that virtually opened on March 16.