ASEAN boosts digital finance cooperation
Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN-Business Advisory Council (BAC) is fostering partnerships with a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform and the Indonesian Joint Funding Fintech Association (AFPI) to support digital payment transformation.
ASEAN-BAC Chairperson Arsjad Rasjid said in a recent statement that ASEAN-BAC has five priorities for resolving issues related to the economy and trade, which include promoting digital payment methods.
He praised AFPI and P2P lending platform AdaKami for their efforts to provide easier access to financing to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in all countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Suni Widyatmoko, Secretary General of AFPI, expressed his hope that investment in financial technology will help Indonesia's P2P lending industry develop and contribute to further developing financial technology itself.
Earlier, ASEAN-BAC invited AFPI and AdaKami to participate in its roadshow activities in Beijing and Shanghai, China, from July 25–27, 2023, with the objective of increasing the influx of investment to ASEAN countries./.