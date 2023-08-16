ASEAN ASEAN discusses Socio-Cultural Community post-2025 The 19th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (19th SOC-COM) with the theme “The Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community” has been held via video conference.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit to strengthen bloc's capacity The 43rd ASEAN Summit, slated for September 5-7, will continue discussions on strengthening the bloc's capacity and institutional effectiveness to help it respond to challenges in the next 20 years.

World Argentina, ASEAN step up cooperation, integration The embassies of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia in Argentina, in coordination with the Argentine Foreign Ministry, held a ceremony in Buenos Aires on August 11 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

ASEAN Thailand promotes food tourism Thailand plans to hold the world's first "Kaphrao Grand Prix" in Bangkok to showcase the authentic Thai dish to foreign travellers and increase local ingredient exports, aiming to increase food expenditure among tourists from 20% to 25% by 2027.