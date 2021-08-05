ASEAN calls for making COVID-19 vaccines global public goods
ASEAN foreign ministers on August 4 called for making COVID-19 vaccines available and affordable to all as global public goods.
The 54th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting is hosted by Brunei, the Chair of ASEAN 2021, via videoconference on August 2. (Photo: VNA)
According to a joint communique released by the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM 54), ASEAN foreign ministers noted the need to enhance vaccine production and distribution in the region.
"We called for enhanced collaboration and sharing of experience with ASEAN's partners in research, development, production, and distribution of vaccines, providing equitable access to medicines for COVID-19, making COVID-19 vaccines available and affordable to all as global public goods, as well as preparing for other future public health emergencies."
ASEAN foreign ministers said that they remained deeply concerned with the continued human cost and suffering as well as profound socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.
"We welcomed the progress made in implementing the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and its Implementation Plan, which serves as a consolidated strategy for ASEAN to emerge more resilient and stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint communique said.
"We welcomed the continued contributions from ASEAN Member States and external partners to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund which now has pledged contributions amounting to 20.8 million U.S. dollars," ASEAN foreign ministers added.
To realise vaccine security and self-reliance in ASEAN, the foreign ministers said that they looked forward to the implementation of the Regional Strategic and Action Plan on ASEAN Vaccine Security and Self-Reliance 2021-2025.
The 54th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting was hosted by Brunei, the Chair of ASEAN 2021, via videoconference on August 2./.