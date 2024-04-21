ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia has made significant contributions to maintaining peace, stability and economic prosperity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has said.

In a congratulatory message to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the occasion of the 25h anniversary of the country's accession to the grouping, the ASEAN chief said that despite the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has succeeded in maintaining a high economic growth of more than 5% in the last two consecutive years while recording important achievements in social, educational and cultural development.

He said for ASEAN, the admission of Cambodia expanded the geographical coverage of the regional organisation to almost all countries in Southeast Asia.

Cambodia has made major contributions to the ASEAN Community-building efforts and its leadership role has been particularly felt during its ASEAN chairmanship years in 2002, 2012 and most recently 2022, he noted.

Kao said Cambodia has championed ASEAN’s key initiatives such as post-conflict peace building and reconciliation, the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the development of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), among others.

Together with other ASEAN member states, Cambodia continues to promote cooperation between ASEAN and its external partners, enhancing ASEAN’s role and position in ASEAN-led mechanisms, he said, noting the ASEAN Secretariat’s readiness to render the fullest support to Cambodia and the bloc in achieving the common goal of a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community./.