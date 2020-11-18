ASEAN civil service heads boost cooperation
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Trong Thua at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - ASEAN heads of civil service convened an online meeting on November 18 within the framework of the 20th ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM).
In his opening remarks, Piyawat Sivaraks, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Thailand’s Civil Service Commission, reviewed teleconferences held on November 17 involving senior officials on ACCSM and for the ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM +3), during which participants scrutinised the ACCSM Work Plan for 2016-2020 and discussed work plans for ACCSM and ACCSM +3 over the next five years.
Congratulating Thailand on its successful chairmanship of the 20th ACCSM (2019-2020), Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Trong Thua praised the efforts and responsibility of the country’s Civil Service Commission.
He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its participation in ACCSM activities.
The official took the occasion to share Vietnam’s experience in COVID-19 prevention and control and the country’s civil service work in recent times.
He also spoke about the ministry’s master plan to be implemented during Vietnam’s chairmanship of the 21st ACCSM (2021-2022), adding that the proposed theme highlights civil service modernisation toward a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.
Preparatory meetings, a workshop on IT application in civil service modernisation, and meetings of heads of ACCSM and ACCSM +3, among others, have all been scheduled, he said./.