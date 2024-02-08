ASEAN Committee offers assistance to the needy in Czech Republic
Diplomats of ASEAN countries present food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks on February 7. (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic (ACP) presented food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks in Prague on February 7.
The food donation was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and has become a regular activity of the ACP.
Holding the ACP’s rotating chairmanship, the Malaysian Embassy in the Czech Republic chaired the activity this year.
The ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of six ACP member countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, attended the event. The food will be handed over to needy people in the Czech Republic.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Chargé d’affaires, a.i, of Vietnam to the European country Nguyen Dieu Linh said the Vietnamese Embassy has always supported charitable activities in the Czech Republic and considers this as a way to reinforce the solidarity and cooperation with other ASEAN countries as well as the Government and people of the Czech Republic./.