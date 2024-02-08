ASEAN ASEAN – USAID cooperation benefits people The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US Government organised a ceremony in Jakarta on February 7 to review the ASEAN – USAID cooperation with several projects worth more than 26 million USD rolled out in five years.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has voiced Vietnam's support for Laos in its role as ASEAN Chair and its appointment of the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, saying that they have been instrumental in promoting dialogue, seeking peaceful and sustainable solutions, and fostering ASEAN's efforts in humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

Thailand's headline inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month to 106.98 points in January, the lowest since February 2021, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).