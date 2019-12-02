ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists 2019 opens in Hanoi
The ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists (ACYS) 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 2 with the participation of 140 delegates.
Representatives of participating countries pose for a photo at the ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists 2019 (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)
The event is coorganised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in the framework of ASEAN youth cooperation.
Under the theme: “Science, Technology and Innovation for a sustainable ASEAN Community”, it aims to gather ASEAN outstanding young scientists and youth to share knowledge, learn relevant skills, build networks, and address the regional challenges.
Taking place from December 1-5, the conference is part of preparations for a series of activities for young people and intellectuals in 2020, the year Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN.
In opening the conference, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Le Quoc Phong said the event provides chances for young intellectuals to propose initiatives and recommendations on how to connect and enhance linkages among young scientists in the ASEAN. They are also encouraged to propose programmes and projects to further promote cooperation on science-technology in the bloc, contributing to building a united, prosperous ASEAN Community of sustainable development.
Besides a plenary and several thematic workshops, the participants will attend a training course on leadership and trips to historical and cultural sites in Hanoi./.