World Ambassador stresses Vietnam’s policy of promoting women’s role Vietnam’s permanent delegation to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris has attended the virtual launch of the Paris Hub of the International Gender Champions (IGC), during which Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van stressed Vietnam’s consistent commitment to promoting women’s role and potential.

World Singapore, US reaffirm wide-ranging cooperation Singapore and the US have reaffirmed their wide-ranging cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, as well as cyber security.

World Indonesia arrests three terrorist suspects The Counterterrorism Special Detachment (Densus 88) of the Indonesian National Police on February 17 arrested three terrorist suspects with links to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) network.