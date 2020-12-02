World Lao Embassy in Hanoi celebrates National Day The Lao Embassy in Hanoi hosted a reception on December 1 to celebrate the 45th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1945 – 2020).

World Cambodia rolls out mass contact tracing Cambodia on December 1 announced three new COVID-19 infections linked to a community transmission case detected on November 28, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

World Cambodia exports more than 600,000 tonnes of milled rice in 11 months Cambodia has exported more than 600,000 tonnes of milled rice in the first 11 months of the year, up 16 percent year on year, according to Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) Veng Sakhon.