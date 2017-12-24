Philippines: Death toll from typhoon Tembin climbs to 133 The Philippine police said on December 23 that the death toll from tropical storm Tembin has climbed to 133 while scores of people have been missing and more than 50,000 others displaced.

Thailand stops import of Indian shrimps The Thai Government on December 21 officially imposed a ban on shrimp imports from India for three months over concerns about the spreading of infectious Myonecrosis virus (IMNV) which causes muscle necrosis in shrimps.

Work starts on Thailand-China high-speed railway Thailand and China on December 21 kicked off the construction of a high-speed railway project’s first route from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thailand may lift political ban in June next year The Government of Thailand said on December 21 that it will lift the political ban after the bill governing election of members of parliament is promulgated, possibly in June 2018.

Philippines: Four killed, 11 missing in ferry capsize Four people were killed and 11 went missing after a ferry capsized on December 21 offshore the town of Real, 70km east of the Philippine capital city of Manila, according to local authorities.

Malaysia: Employers have to pay levy for foreign workers Malaysian employers will have to pay the levy for their foreign workers from January 1, 2018.

Philippines: Ferry sinks off with 251 people onboard A ferry carrying 251 passengers capsized off the coast of the Philippines on December 21, with number of casualties remaining unspecific.

Philippines announces reason for navy chief removal The Philippines has relieved Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado from his position of Philippine navy chief, announced the National Defence Department of the Philippines on December 20.

Le Luong Minh to conclude ASEAN Secretary General tenure A ceremony took place at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Indonesia to bid farewell to outgoing Secretary General Le Luong Minh.

Palestine advocates peaceful measures to address disputes with Israel The Palestinian administration chooses non-violent measures to address Palestine-Israel disputes, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama told reporters in Hanoi on December 19.

China builds high-speed railway to ASEAN China has started construction work on a high-speed railway to reach Southeast Asian nations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

CLV Development Triangle Area meeting ends with success The 11th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area was declared a success in Vietnam’s southern Binh Phuoc on December 19.

Indonesia commits to fostering ASEAN’s development Indonesia always attaches importance to its cooperation with other ASEAN member countries and will work with them to boost the bloc’s development, said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Death toll climbs to 31 after Kai-Tak hit Philippines At least 31 people were killed and 49 others were missing in landslides and flooding triggered by Typhoon Kai-Tak, which swept through the central Philippines on December 16.

Indonesia: Landslide kills eight sand miners At least eight miners were killed and eight others injured following a landslide on the slopes of Mount Merapi volcano on Indonesia’s Java island on December 18.

RoK looks to attract more tourists from Southeast Asia The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea (RoK) announced on December 18 that it will focus on attracting more visitors from Southeast Asia.

Indonesia: Sinabung volcano erupts The Sinabung volcano in Indonesia's North Sumatra province erupted on December 18, spewing columns of smoke and ash clouds.