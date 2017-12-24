Sunday, December 24, 2017 - 11:54:44

Thailand stops import of Indian shrimps

The Thai Government on December 21 officially imposed a ban on shrimp imports from India for three months over concerns about the spreading of infectious Myonecrosis virus (IMNV) which causes muscle necrosis in shrimps.

