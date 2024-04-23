Malaysia and the Philippines warn of severe heat during the upcoming summer . (Illustrative photo - Source: Bernama)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia and the Philippines have warned of severe heat during the upcoming summer.

Malaysia’s Education Ministry has advised students nationwide to drink enough water and wear suitable school uniforms as the country has issued a Level 1 hot weather alert for 10 areas.

According to Malaysia's Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), a Level 1 warning is issued when temperatures in a location are between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek urged parents and guardians to monitor their children to avoid unwanted incidents.

She said schools have had guidelines regarding student activities during heatwaves and asked all schools nationwide to comply with the existing SOP (Standard Operating Procedure).

Meanwhile in the Philippines, the country’s Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasted that Tuguegarao city can see temperature in the area reach 38 degrees Celsius while temperature in the capital of Manila can reach 35 degrees Celsius.



Heat indices ranging from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius are forecast for many urban areas like Dagupan (Pangasinan), Aparri (Cagayan) and Infanta (Quezon).

PAGASA said heat indices ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius are considered "dangerous" because they can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion in the body, as well as heat stroke if exposed for an extended period of time.



However, the country’s weather bureau has said the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will bring rain showers over parts of Mindanao./.