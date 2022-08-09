ASEAN Day held for first time in Cuba
Over 120 delegates from representative missions of Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar in Cuba on August 8 gathered together in a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
This is the first time an event of this kind has been held in Cuba after the ASEAN Committee in Havana, Cuba (ACHC) was officially established on April 13 this year.
Addressing the event, Angel Villa Hernández, General Director of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), affirmed that Cuba attaches importance to and wishes to promote friendship and cooperation with the group and its member countries.
Cuba expects to expand exchange with ASEAN in the parliamentary, academic and medical fields, he said.
In her opening remarks, Indonesian Ambassador to Cuba Nana Yuliana, the rotating chair of ACHC, briefed participants on the formation and development of ASEAN since 1967 with remarkable achievements in all fields, which helped turn the association into a united, dynamic and prestigious community.
She took the occasion to express the deep condolences to victims of the recent blaze at the largest fuel depot in the Latin American country./.