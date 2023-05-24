Many houses were damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar on May 16. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has delivered the first batch of Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) relief items worth 100,000 USD to support people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar.

Cyclone Mocha on May 14 made landfall on the shores of Myanmar's Rakhine State, affecting several vulnerable communities, including those in Rakhine State, Chin State, Bago, Ayeyarwady, Sagaing and Magway regions. An initial assessment has shown severe damage to infrastructure and public facilities. As of May 21, the cyclone has left at least 145 dead, 131 injured, and 912,000 people evacuated to safer places. The total cost of damage is estimated at 2.7 million USD.



The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) is preparing to deliver more relief items from the DELSA Regional Warehouse in Malaysia and Satellite Warehouse in Thailand. The ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) have also been deployed to conduct a rapid needs assessment and to facilitate the delivery of relief items.



Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn has expressed his condolences to the affected communities and is closely monitoring the situation. Pursuant to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on the Impact of Cyclone Mocha on Myanmar issued on May 15, the Secretary-General stands ready to serve as the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Coordinator (SG-AHAC) to provide strategic coordination and facilitate resource mobilisation.

ASEAN also called for additional contributions from ASEAN member states, its partners, and stakeholders including international humanitarian organisations to support its efforts in alleviating the suffering of the people affected by the cyclone./.