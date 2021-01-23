Illustrative image (Photo: bernama.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The first ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) wrapped up on January 22 after two days of sitting and adopted the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 (ADM 2025).

The document looks to digital cooperation among the regional nations during the 2021-2025 period to turn ASEAN into a leading digitally connected community and economic bloc powered by digital transformation services, modern technology, ecological system and cyber security guarantee.

It comprises eight key desired outcomes, including speeding up ASEAN recovery from COVID-19, increase in the quality and coverage of fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure, delivery of trusted digital services and prevention of consumer harm, a sustainable competitive market for the supply of digital services, increase in the quality and use of e-government services, digital services to connect businesses and facilitate cross-border trade, increased capacity of businesses and people to participate in the digital economy, and a digitally inclusive society in ASEAN.

The meeting adopted the Putrajaya Declaration “ASEAN: A digitally connected community” and agreed to hold the second meeting and a meeting with dialogue partners and the International Telecommunication Union in Myanmar later this year./.