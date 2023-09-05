World Thailand to liberalise oil imports The Thai Ministry of Energy will liberalise oil imports by allowing private companies to import finished oil products, to provide more options to consumers in the wake of high energy prices, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was cited by local media as saying.

World Indonesia launches ASEAN Newsroom at 43rd ASEAN Summit Indonesia has established an ASEAN Newsroom at the media centre of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, aiming to strengthen the synergy between regional news agencies as well as expand the scope of reporting.