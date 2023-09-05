ASEAN economy expands beyond global growth: Indonesian President
The ASEAN economy has proven to be resilient and continues to grow beyond global economic growth and other areas with a population of 680 million people, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta on September 5.
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Youtube screenshot via voi.id)Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN economy has proven to be resilient and continues to grow beyond global economic growth and other areas with a population of 680 million people, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta on September 5.
ASEAN is also a potential market with promising investment opportunities but it is not immune from various global and geopolitical challenges that sharpen, especially the potential for conflict in the Indo-Pacific, he said.
For this reason, the AIPF is here to change rivalry in Indo-Pacific to become useful collaboration and build a habit of cooperation that wins a formula without any feeling ostracised, he continued.
AIPF features the three main agendas of green infrastructure and flexible supply chain; sustainable, innovative financing; and technology transformation and creative economy.
ASEAN and its partners have allocated a total of 56 billion USD for 93 cooperation projects and 73 potential projects, which demonstrates their commitment to turning Indo-Pacific into a region of peace, stability, and prosperity, the leader said.
The AIPF was first organised to implement the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) adopted in 2019, shifting the focus from security cooperation previously to specific economic cooperation./.