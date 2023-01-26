World Philippines economy grows 7.6%, beating expectations The Philippines recorded economic growth beyond expectations in 2022, fueled by strong consumer spending despite rising consumer prices.

World Thailand attracts 11.15 million foreign visitors in 2022 Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports on January 24 released its tourism data for 2022 with a sharp increase in the number of foreign visitors – 11.15 million from just 428,000 in the previous year.

World Laos expects to serve 1.4 million tourists this year Laos expects to serve 1.4 million domestic and foreign tourists this year with revenue from the tourism sector expected to reach more than 340 million USD, according to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

World Philippines: Two pilots killed in military training incident A Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed in Bataan province, west of Manila, on January 25 during a training flight, killing two pilots.