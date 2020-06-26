Hotline: (024) 39411349
ASEAN leaders' special session on women’s empowerment in digital age

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan co-chaired the special session of ASEAN leaders on women’s empowerment in the digital age within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi on June 26.
  • An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)

  • National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

