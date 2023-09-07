World Cambodian central bank to auction 50 million USD to stabilise riel The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) announced on September 6 that it has successfully auctioned 10 million USD in an effort to stabilise the Cambodian riel against the US dollar.

World China calls for enhanced regional innovation cooperation Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for enhanced innovation cooperation among regional parties to foster more new economic growth points in his remarks at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.

ASEAN Japan to strengthen cooperation, connectivity with ASEAN Japan will strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries in six areas under its Japan – ASEAN Comprehensive Connectivity Initiative, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on September 6.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports facing numerous difficulties The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) on September 5 downgraded its export forecast for this year to a contraction of 1% from its previous forecast, which ranged from a contraction of 0.5% to a 1% increase, citing weak global demand.