ASEAN members pledge to promote community building
At the plenary session of the 43rd ASEAN Summit. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Heads of State and Government of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member nations have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ASEAN Community, its unity and centrality at the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings held in Jakarta.
In a Chairman’s Statement of the summit issued on September 6, they said: “We reviewed ASEAN’s progress and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen ASEAN as an organisation that is robust and agile, equipped with strengthened capacity and institutional effectiveness to address today’s challenges and to remain relevant for its people, the region, and the world while continuing to serve as an epicentre of growth and prosperity for the region and beyond.”
The leaders affirmed our shared commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, security and stability in the region, as well as to the peaceful resolution of disputes, including full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, without resorting to the threat or use of force, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
They expressed concerns on actions that put the safety of all persons at risk, damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions, and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region.
They reaffirmed the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation.
They also underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and welcomed the progress achieved so far in the ongoing negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), including the completion of the second reading of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text (SDNT), and the adoption of the Guidelines for Accelerating the Early Conclusion of an Effective and Substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea.
They said they further looked forward to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.
Additionally, they stressed the importance of undertaking confidence building and measures to enhance trust among parties, as well as upholding international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS./.