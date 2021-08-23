ASEAN AIPA-42: Increasing international cooperation to win COVID-19 Given increasing COVID-19 challenges facing the world and the region, heads of delegations to the ongoing 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) highlighted the importance of international cooperation and commended timely measures conducted by governments of regional nations in response to the pandemic.

World 42nd General Assembly - proof of AIPA cohesiveness, responsiveness: Secretary General The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) is a proof of cohesiveness and responsiveness of AIPA to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.

World Singapore PM affirms importance of ties with US Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on August 23 his country valued the United States renewing its ties with the city-state during a joint news conference with the visiting US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

World Lao economy maintains growth despite COVID-19 pandemic: World Bank The Lao economy is on course for moderately improved growth in 2021, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 denting the promising economic recovery made earlier in the year, according to the World Bank.