ASEAN Para Games delayed indefinitely
Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines have been delayed indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Vietnam Paralympic Association (VPA).
Athletes were due to compete between January 18 and 24, but due to financial and logistical issues, the Games were previously pushed back to March 20-28 and now are postponed indefinitely.
According to the VPA, the organising board will announce to nations taking part 60 before the new date.
About 100 Vietnamese athletes were scheduled to take part in the regional multi-event tournament for differently-abled athletes.
Following the change from the hosts Philippines, the Vietnam National Sports Administration decided Vietnamese athletes should return to their local teams to train.
However, nearly 20 athletes of three key sports of powerlifting, athletics and swimming will stay with the national set up to prepare for the Paralympics to be held in August in Japan.
At present, Vietnam has five slots to compete in Japan in athletics and swimming.
Vu The Phiet, Vice President and General Secretary of the VPA, said Vietnam aims to earn 10-12 tickets to the Paralympics./.