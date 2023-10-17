World Indonesia calls on youth to avoid smoking The Indonesian Health Ministry's transformation communication staff member Ngabila Salama on October 16 stated that cigarettes are the root of various problems that are multidimensional in nature in the country and also the world.

World Indonesia takes steps to stabilise food prices Head of Indonesia’s National Food Agency (Bapanas), Arief Prasetyo Adi, stated on October 16 that the government is implementing a number of measures, including food aid, to counter the rising trend in rice prices.

World Indonesia needs 300 more dams to respond to natural disasters Indonesia needs 300 more dams to respond to natural disasters due to negative impacts of climate change, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR).

World Thailand extends visa-free stay for Russian tourists to 90 days Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on October 16 announced that Thailand will extend the visa-free stay for Russian tourists from 30 to 90 days from November 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.