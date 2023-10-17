ASEAN police strengthen cooperation in promoting peace, security
Delegates attending 41st ASEANAPOL Conference (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Lieutenant General Do Van Hoanh, Chief of Office, permanent deputy head of the Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security, is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 41st ASEAN Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL) Conference which opened in Vientiane, Laos, on October 17.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security of Laos General Vilay Lakhamphong emphasised that the conference is held in the context that transnational criminals are using modern technologies to commit crimes more sophisticatedly, becoming a direct and indirect challenge and threat to political stability, socio-economic development as well as the lives of people in the region and the world.
He affirmed that preventing and fighting this form of crime is an important, heavy and inevitable task, requiring joint efforts both at the regional and international levels.
The three-day conference is expected to discuss cooperation between police forces of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners and observers to handle cross-border crimes like drug smuggling, terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of weapons and wild animals./.