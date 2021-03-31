ASEAN ASEAN-India joint cooperation committee holds 21st meeting The 21st ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting was held via video conference on March 31, to review the implementation of activities and cooperation programmes within the framework of the ASEAN-India strategic partnership.

World China opens freight train route linked with ASEAN countries A new freight train service linking central China's Hunan province and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was launched by China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd on March 31.