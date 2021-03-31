ASEAN, RoK bolster cooperation in labour, employment
Labour officials and stakeholders from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) gathered virtually for the recent ASEAN-RoK Policy Sharing Workshop in the Employment and Labour Sector.
At the event (Photo: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) - Labour officials and stakeholders from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) gathered virtually for the recent ASEAN-RoK Policy Sharing Workshop in the Employment and Labour Sector.
The event was jointly held by the ASEAN Secretariat and the Ministry of Employment and Labour of the RoK, and the country’s Human Resources Development Service.
Participants discussed policy responses and international cooperation strategies to promote employment and livelihoods of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The establishment of the ASEAN-RoK Consultative Group in the Employment and Labour Sector was also announced in the workshop.
Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Kung Phoak expressed his optimism that the ASEAN-RoK Consultative Group could provide a comprehensive platform to enhance the quality and sustainability of RoK’s multilateral cooperation projects in the region based on the needs of ASEAN nations.
Noh Kil-joon, Director General of International Cooperation Bureau, Ministry of Employment and Labour of the RoK, also expressed his hope that the platform could discuss responses to the challenges brought by the pandemic and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and promote effectiveness of ASEAN-RoK cooperation in this regard./.