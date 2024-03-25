World Thailand’s economy faces long-term downturn Long-term structural obstacles in the export and manufacturing sectors are having significant impacts on Thailand's economy while affecting its ability to compete globally, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) has reported.

World Southeast Asian countries record progress in tackling TB Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia and Singapore, have recorded much progress in efforts to prevent and repel tuberculosis (TB) - one of the world's most dangerous diseases.

Travel Vietnam’s tourism destinations introduced at tourism fair in Malaysia Many tourism attractions of Vietnam were introduced at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2024 which took place in Kuala Lumpur from March 22-24.

World Vietnam praises ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community’s priorities in 2024 A Vietnamese delegation led by Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Luu Quang Tuan attended the 31st Meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council in the northern Lao province of Luang Prabang on March 24.