ASEAN, Russia launch year of scientific, technical cooperation
The ASEAN - Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation will feature a diversity of activities throughout 2022. (Source: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN - Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022 opened on February 14 with a ceremony held by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
ARYSTC 2022 aims to strengthen and showcase ASEAN - Russia cooperation in science, technology and innovation. A series of events, activities, and an ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan are set to be implemented throughout 2022 in both ASEAN member states and Russia, covering a wide range of areas, which include economy, society, natural science, mathematics, medicine, industry, business, food security, technology and innovation.
In his remarks, CHHEM Kieth Rethy, Secretary of State of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia - ASEAN COSTI country coordinator for Russia, highlighted the bloc’s openness, good faith, solidarity, and harmony with Russia, as well as support for the strategic partnership between ASEAN and Russia.
Vladislav Starzhenetskiy, Senior Official Meeting Leader for Scientific and Technical Cooperation of Russia, expressed his country’s support for substantive interaction with higher education institutions in ASEAN and for joint education initiatives within the framework of ARYSTC-2022 Action Plan so as to contribute to the development of scientific research in the region.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy, who is also Chair of ASEAN COSTI, stressed that the ARYSTC 2022 is a stepping stone to strengthen ties, expand networks, and further cooperation between the two sides.
Meanwhile, Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of the ASEAN Economic Community, emphasised that ARYSTC 2022 will further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership and collaboration in scientific and technological exchanges and capacity building. He added the ASEAN - Russia partnership could be further strengthened by exploring mutual cooperation in digitalisation and STI (science, technology, and innovation) development.
At the ceremony, ASEAN and Russia representatives expressed interest to enhance ties in areas of mutual interest in science and technology, including in the development of smart cities, food security, health, and digitalisation./.