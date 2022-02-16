World Laos encourages people to travel domestically Laos will step up the campaign to encourage Lao people to travel within the country to revive the tourism industry and its economy in the context that the government has eased restrictive measures to gradually normalise the situation.

ASEAN Daily new cases in Singapore forecast to hit 20,000 The number of new COVID-19 cases in Singapore may reach 15,000-20,000 per day, given that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has said.