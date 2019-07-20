Participants at the meeting (Source: asean.org)

– The second meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AT-JSCC) was held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 18, during which both sides agreed on prioritised cooperation areas in the future.At the event, Turkey lauded the important role of ASEAN to peace, stability and prosperity in the region as well as the association’s achievements in ASEAN Community building.The Turkish side affirmed that the country highly values partnership with the association in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.The country showed hope to work with ASEAN in promoting specific projects to accelerate bilateral cooperation.At the meeting, ASEAN and Turkey approved a list of prioritised cooperation areas in the 2019-2023 period, focusing on trade, investment, tourism, connection, macro, small and medium-sized enterprise development, smart city network linking, IT, innovation, science-technology, education, training, climate change, natural disaster management and response, and anti-corruption.Turkey announced that the country will spend 1 million USD implementing collaboration projects and activities with ASEAN in the coming time.ASEAN and Turkey also agreed to soon conduct projects proposed by Turkey in improving capacity for women, personnel training, business and investment promotion.Turkey became a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN in August, 2017.-VNA