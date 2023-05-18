World Indonesia, US, Australia conduct disaster mitigation training Soldiers from the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), the US Marine Corps (USMC), and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are taking part in a joint disaster mitigation training at ADF's headquarters in Darwin, Australia, from May 15–27.

ASEAN Forum of ASEAN-associated entities discusses region's sustainable future The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) has recently organised the 7th Forum of Entities Associated with ASEAN, gathering representatives of professional associations in the region.

World Digital economy likely to contribute 25.5% to Malaysia’s GDP by 2025: Minister Digital economy is expected to contribute 25.5% to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025, and the country will attract major investments to data centres, innovation, and digital economy in the next few months, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

World Malaysia’s healthcare system ready to respond to extreme weather: official Malaysian Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has affirmed that the country’s healthcare system is working to prepare to respond to the current prolonged hot weather.