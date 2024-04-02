Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) and relevant stakeholders, held the ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh on April 2.



Themed "Unleashing ASEAN's Potential: Connectivity, Technology and Inclusive Growth", the event brought together over 450 delegates who are key business leaders, policymakers and thought leaders from across the region. Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang and corporate executives from the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association attended the event.



Speaking at the event, CCC President Neak Oknha Kith Meng said the agenda will focus on enhancing effective connectivity, supporting innovation and digitisation through technology, and ensuring inclusive growth.



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said Cambodia is ready to be a strategic partner of entrepreneurs and investors to seize economic opportunities in ASEAN. He vowed to closely cooperating with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners to build an adaptive, sustainable, inclusive and competitive ASEAN Economic Community for the mutual benefit of the region.



According to him, the Cambodian Government is stepping up the national strategy plus 1 through investment attraction activities, particularly in the technology sector. This strategy involves building factories in Cambodia to supply components or finished products to large factories in neighbouring countries in the bloc.



In addition, Cambodia is prioritising strategic investments in connectivity infrastructure networks, including the development of highways, deep-water ports, international airport, and modern logistics centres, in order to promote effective and seamless regional connectivity with key economic corridors in Cambodia and the ASEAN region, he said.



On the sidelines of the event, products and services from Cambodian and international businesses were showcased./.