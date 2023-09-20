At the event (Photo: tdtt.com.vn)

Zhejiang (VNA) – Vietnamese rowers secured tickets to the finals for four out of the five events on the first day of rowing competition at the 19th Asian Games in China on September 20.

In the women's heavyweight coxless four event with two oars, Bui Thi Thu Hien, Luong Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Giang and Pham Thi Thao came third with a time of 7m2s11, behind China and Iran, to earn themselves a spot in the finals.

In the women's eight heavyweight coxed event, the Vietnamese team finished second with a time of 6min33s28, behind the host team China. This event saw five competing teams, and all of them advanced to the finals.

In the women's four heavyweight coxed event where only six countries participated, the Vietnamese women's team secured a place in the finals by finishing third with a time of 6m39s89. They will compete for medals alongside China and Japan.

In the women's double sculls heavyweight event with two oars, Pham Thi Thao and Nguyen Thi Giang finished behind their Iranian rivals but earned a spot in the finals.

Except for the men's coxless pair event, all the other four women's events have the Vietnamese rowing team advancing to the finals./.