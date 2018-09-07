A view of Vinh Hy Bay in Ninh Thuan province of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

– The Council for the Promotion of Tourism in Asia (CPTA 16) meeting heard member cities introduce their tourism potential and strength in Hanoi on September 7.At the event, representatives from Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, and Hanoi all presented local beauty, tourism services, transport infrastructure, and shopping destinations, among others.They also informed the meeting on existing tourism cooperation programmes among CPTA members, in the hope that their partnership would grow stronger.The Hanoi Department of Tourism said the capital welcomes visitors from almost 190 countries and territories worldwide.The number of foreign tourists to the country was estimated to grow at an average of 18 percent in the 2015-2018 period. In the first eight months of 2018, the figure was nearly 3.8 million, up 19.5 percent year-on-year.Visitors from CPTA members to Hanoi are also on the rise, with those from Japan numbering 300,000 a year, and Malaysia, 95,400.Hari Wibowo from the Jakarta Tourism and Culture Office, said that this is the second time he has come to Hanoi, noting the changes he observed in local tourism infrastructure and services.He went on to say that he expects CPTA cities will engage in more joint tourism promotion projects.Representing Kuala Lumpur, Director of the city’s Culture, Arts, Tourism, and Sports Department Khairul Anuar Bin Mhd Juri said CPTA members should be more proactive in stepping up joint tourism promotion events and support each other to create combined resources for better results.The CPTA gathers the state tourism management agencies of 10 Asian cities, namely Tokyo (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand), New Delhi (India), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Metropolitan Manila (Philippines), Tomsk (Russia), and Hanoi.The 16th meeting of the CPTA officially kicked off in the capital city on September 6. This is the fourth time that Hanoi has hosted the meeting.On September 9, a photo exhibition on the tourism potential of participating cities is scheduled to open at the Ly Thai To flower garden in Hanoi’s downtown. –VNA