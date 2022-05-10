On an area of 10 hectares and with total investment of more than 5.2 million USD, Hanaka Paris Ocean Park in Bac Ninh province is Vietnam’s largest and latest tennis court complex.



The complex includes courts, functional rooms, and other support areas.



Vietnam’s No 1 tennis player, Ly Hoang Nam, acknowledged that Hanaka Paris Ocean Park is the best tennis court complex in the country.



Hanaka Paris Ocean Park was awarded the Asian Record Certificate by the Asian Records Federation as the largest tennis court complex in Asia./.

VNA