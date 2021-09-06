ASOSAI Governing Board convenes 56th meeting
The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held its 56th meeting in Hanoi on September 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of ASOSAI for 2018 - 2021 Tran Sy Thanh and Chinese Auditor General Hou Kai, Secretary General of ASOSAI.
The meeting focused on important issues of ASOSAI, including a report on the organisation’s financial situation, another on the implementation of the ASOSAI Strategic Plan for 2016 - 2021, a draft strategic plan for 2022 - 2027, and reports by working groups, especially the newly established working groups on auditing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and crisis management.
In particular, member SAIs would gain an insight into achievements by ASOSAI and its members in implementing the Hanoi Declaration. The Governing Board also selected the host of the 16th ASOSAI Assembly.
Concluding the event, Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh said since the 54th meeting of the Governing Board, the Chair, Secretary General, and members of the board have exerted efforts to achieve the targets and carry out the recommendations set out in the Hanoi Declaration on environmental auditing, realise the SDGs, and implement the programmes, projects, and activities for the last three years of the ASOSAI Strategic Plan for 2016 - 2021.
The Governing Board approved the establishment of the ASOSAI working groups on auditing the SDGs and crisis management. It also elected the Supreme Audit Institution of India as Chair of the 16th ASOSAI Assembly for the 2024 - 2027 tenure.
The mission, vision, core values, strategic targets, and priorities of the organisation stated in the ASOSAI Strategic Plan for 2022 - 2027 also received high consensus from the Governing Board’s members.
Thanh noted the ASOSAI fund for COVID-19 response, worth 200,000 USD, has been deployed, helping member SAIs to cope with the pandemic.
The outcomes of the Governing Board's 56th meeting proved that ASOSAI is a professional organisation of cooperation, integration, and reform that is ready to cope with unceasing changes in the region and the world, he added./.