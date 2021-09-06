Politics Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform finalises operation model The Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform held a meeting on September 8 to finalise a draft project entitled “Organisation and operation of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform”.

Politics Vietnam attends 11th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the 11th Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference on September 8 at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.

Politics Vietnam willing to promote ASEAN-RoK defence ties Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is ready to play an active role in promoting defence relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK) for a common interest, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien said on September 8.

Politics Top legislator begins working visit to EP, Belgium National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly arrived in Brussels on September 8 morning (local time), beginning their two-day working visit to the European Parliament and Belgium. ​