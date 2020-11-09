Society More aid sent to flood survivors in central Vietnam from overseas Vietnamese people and international friends from all over the world continue to make donations to help survivors of the historic floods in central Vietnam over the last several days.

Society Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.

Society Over 240 citizens brought home from Singapore More than 240 Vietnamese citizens in Singapore were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 7 thanks to the collaboration between Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country, and the national flag carrier.

Society Women-led enterprises make great contributions to economic recovery: expert Domestic enterprises, especially those led by women, have contributed greatly to the completion of the twin targets set by the Government amidst the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MDS) Pham Khanh Linh has said.