Association plans to work for stronger Vietnam-Japan ties
The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) of Vinh Long province plans to increase activities to further develop bilateral ties and popularise the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard the association's second congress on March 31.
Delegates at the congress elected a new executive committee with 11 members, led by Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Doan Hong Hanh. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) of Vinh Long province plans to increase activities to further develop bilateral ties and popularise the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard the association's second congress on March 31.
In the 2022-2027 tenure, the association will introduce the potential and advantages of the Mekong Delta province to Japanese investors to attract more Japanese investment.
Addressing the congress, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh hailed the association's efforts in strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and trust between the two countries, thereby helping to reinforce and boost the relationship between Vietnam and Japan.
She suggested that in the time to come, the association should continue to popularise the Party and State’s policy in developing ties with Japan, while setting up tighter relationships with the Japanese Embassy and Consulate General in Vietnam and forming relations with new partners, and expanding its coverage through the formation of its chapters in Japanese firms in Vinh Long province.
The association should also help local businesses, students and labourers to access cooperation opportunities with Japanese partners, she added.
The official also advised the association to renovate its operations through the application of information technologies.
In the previous tenure, the association showed strong performance in fostering the ties between Vinh Long and Japanese partners, while serving as a bridge for Japanese firms to explore the labour market and demand of local students to study in Japan.
At the congress, delegates elected a new executive committee with 11 members, led by Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Doan Hong Hanh./.