Association's role in forging Vietnam-Laos friendship highly valued
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung hailed the General Association of Vietnamese People in the neighbouring country for its performance over the past time, while addressing a ceremony marking its 15th anniversary in Vientiane on March 14.
The association has contributed to raising the Vietnamese community’s position in Laos, maintaining solidarity among the overseas Vietnamese (OVs), and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, he said.
The diplomat asked the association to reform its operation and continue to serve as a firm pillar for the about 100,000-strong Vietnamese community, and affirmed that the embassy stands ready to support its community activities.
Association President Pham Van Hung briefed the participants on its formation and development, as well as its operation orientations in the coming years.
Accordingly, the association, which covers 16 out of the 18 Lao cities and provinces, will regularly provide updates on common policies and cooperation programmes and plans between the two countries for the OVs, expand its operation to the remaining Lao localities – Vientiane and Xaysomboun, and launch more patriotic emulation movements.
It will also propose Lao authorities to recognise the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority group in the country as soon as possible, Hung said./.