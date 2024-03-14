Politics Vietnam, Croatia promote cooperation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Frano Matusic on March 12 co-chaired a political consultation between the two foreign ministries, aiming to review bilateral cooperation and seek ways to promote relations in the coming time, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Politics Alumni contribute to Vietnam-Cambodia relations The Cambodian Alumni in Vietnam Association (CAVA) paid a courtesy visit to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang on March 13 more than a month after its establishment.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 31st session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired the opening ceremony of the NA Standing Committee’s 31st session in Hanoi on March 14.

Politics Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack heading back home The three Vietnamese sailors surviving a missile attack on True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6 are set to arrive in Hanoi on March 14.