Politics Vietnam congratulates Laos on 44th National Day Chargé d' affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Nguyen Thanh Tung led a delegation to visit the Lao Foreign Ministry and the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee to extend congratulations on the country’s 44th National Day (December 2,1975-2019).

Politics PM attends first Mekong – RoK Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the first Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Summit in the RoK city of Busan on November 27.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc begins official visit to Republic of Korea Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Seoul on November 27, beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.