Health Vietnam records 108,979 new COVID-19 on March 25 A total 108,979 cases of COVID-19, including 22 imported ones, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 24 to 4pm March 25, down 11,035 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health USAID, UNICEF provide 1 million USD in COVID-19 supplies to Vietnam The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) marked their recent provision of 1 million USD in life-saving equipment and vaccine administration supplies to Vietnam to assist its COVID-19 response in a ceremony on March 25.