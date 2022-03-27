AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used for booster doses
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has allowed the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for booster doses to be injected into people who received basic doses of mRNA technology vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).
In its official dispatch sent to the Health Departments of provinces and cities and relevant agencies, the MoH said that the booster doses can be administered at least three months after the last basic dose.
It asked the Health Departments to give advice to the city and provincial People’s Committees on people eligible for the third dose, and prepare necessary conditions for the injection of the booster shots.
According to the MoH, as of March 26, more than 204.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam, with over 71.2 million people receiving one dose, nearly 68 million people two and more than 1.5 million people three shots./.