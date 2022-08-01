At least 1 million social housing units to benefit low-income earners by 2030
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference on social housing development in Hanoi on August 1. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Construction has been asked to work with other ministries and sectors to draft and submit a plan to build at least 1 million apartments of social housing for workers and low-income earners between now and 2030 to the Government in August.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the request while addressing a conference on social housing development in Hanoi on August 1.
Developing social housing for workers and low-income earners forms an important part of the socio-economic development policy, and it is the responsibility of the State and society, PM Chinh affirmed.
The PM noted the State encourages economic sectors to develop social and affordable housing for workers under the market mechanism, and that it is also working to provide housing assistance for low-income earners in urban areas and workers in industrial parks, thereby helping to guarantee political stability and social security.
Developing social housing is a task of not only the Party and State but also the entire political system, businesses, and people, he emphasised.
Besides, it is also necessary to pay due attention to properly developing boarding houses and attracting investors, including foreign ones, to the building of social housing for workers and low-income earners.
Social housing development must be connected with the real estate market, adhere to localities’ housing development plans for each period as well as relevant laws, and have corresponding technical and social infrastructure built, the Government leader said.
He told ministries, sectors and administrations of localities to show strong resolve, make utmost efforts and take drastic actions to boost comprehensive development of social housing so that more and more workers and low-income earners can live and work in contentment./.