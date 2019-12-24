

Hanoi (VNA) – At least 24 people died and 13 others were seriously injured when their bus plunged into a ravine in South Sumatra province, Indonesia, police said.

Indonesian news agency Antara said the accident took place on the night of December 23. The bus careered into a 150m-deep ravine and ended up in a river.

Indonesian police have deployed more personnel for traffic control during the Christmas holiday. As of late afternoon of December 23, 47 traffic accidents had been reported, killing at least 23 people./.