Culture - Sports Ben Tre coconut festival 2019 kicks off The fifth Ben Tre Coconut Festival, themed “Coconuts on the Way to Integration and Sustainable Development”, opened in the Mekong Delta city of Ben Tre on November 16 in the presence of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Culture - Sports Circus festival entertains tourists in Quang Ninh More than 100 circus artists from 20 nations and territories are taking part in the first International Circus Festival in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh.