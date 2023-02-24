Business UK’s joining CPTPP will benefit agreement members: Vietnamese minister The UK’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will bring about wonderful trade and investment opportunities to each CPTPP member, while affirming the deal as a model of economic cooperation in the region in the 21st century, a Vietnamese official has said.

Business FPT acquires Intertec International’s IT services division Vietnam’s leading technology firm, FPT, on February 23 announced its acquisition of Intertec International’s (Intertec) IT Services division to further strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities.

Business Samsung – evidence of Vietnam-RoK relation development: official Investment cooperation of Samsung Group in Vietnam is a clear embodiment of the fine development of the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Southeast Asian country.